Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,791 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 451.4% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,635,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,144,988. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $159.70 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The stock has a market cap of $103.08 billion, a PE ratio of -47.30 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $181.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BA. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Boeing from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BA

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.