Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Trading Down 0.6%

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.10 and last traded at $5.10. 460 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.13.

Schaeffler Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.47.

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter. Schaeffler had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 1.89%.

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells components and system for industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The Automotive Technologies division offers mechanical, mechatronic, and electronic components and systems for powertrain electrification used in passenger cars and commercial vehicles, such as electric motors, axle transmissions, axle drives, power electronics, hybrid modules, electromechanical and hydraulic actuators, and thermal management module; torque converters, hybrid dampers, clutches, variable valve train systems, valve-lash adjustment elements, balancer shafts, camshaft phasing systems, timing drives, and front end auxillary drives.

