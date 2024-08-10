Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Warther Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,941,000. CGN Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 19,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 47,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 39.7% during the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 206,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,352,000 after purchasing an additional 58,743 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA FNDA traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $55.64. 182,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,659. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $44.85 and a 12 month high of $61.00. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.42.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

