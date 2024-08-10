Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Bought by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rebalance LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 3,656,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,892,000 after purchasing an additional 55,848 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,557,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,137,000 after acquiring an additional 103,234 shares during the period. Evergreen Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 2,206,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,857,000 after acquiring an additional 21,689 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,125,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,333,000 after purchasing an additional 43,432 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,921,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,289,000 after purchasing an additional 22,419 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $61.73. The company had a trading volume of 632,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,854. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $47.46 and a 1 year high of $65.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.98 and a 200-day moving average of $60.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

