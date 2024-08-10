Scotiabank Lowers Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Price Target to $6.00

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NEXA. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nexa Resources from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Nexa Resources from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Nexa Resources from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nexa Resources has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.08.

NYSE NEXA traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $6.35. The company had a trading volume of 20,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Nexa Resources has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $8.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.52 and a 200-day moving average of $7.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.51.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 10.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $736.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nexa Resources will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 12,092 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 593,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 63,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,004,000.

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mining and Smelting. It produces zinc, zamac, zinc oxide, and zincal, as well as by-products, such as copper, lead, silver, gold, copper sulfate, sulfuric acid, copper cementum, silver concentrate, slag aggregates, and cadmium/sponge deposits.

