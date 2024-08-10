Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Receives $115.94 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.94.

Several equities analysts recently commented on STX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total transaction of $1,869,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,148,074.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 25,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total transaction of $2,435,350.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,974,694.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total value of $1,869,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,148,074.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 82,250 shares of company stock valued at $8,006,146 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.5% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 582,295 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $60,134,000 after purchasing an additional 35,545 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth about $12,485,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,019,657 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $105,306,000 after purchasing an additional 9,062 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,326 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth $2,643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $96.28 on Monday. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $62.43 and a 52-week high of $113.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.64 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.93.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -217.05%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

