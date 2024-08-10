Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Barclays

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SHOP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Shopify from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Shopify from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Shopify from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Shopify from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.24.

Get Shopify alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Shopify

Shopify Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE SHOP traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.30. 10,931,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,422,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The company has a market cap of $89.31 billion, a PE ratio of -407.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.96. Shopify has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $91.57.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in Shopify by 4,344.4% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.