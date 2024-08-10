Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Raised to $79.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective upped by analysts at Roth Mkm from $77.00 to $79.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SHOP. Bank of America raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.24.

Shopify stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.30. The stock had a trading volume of 10,931,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,422,090. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify has a 52-week low of $45.50 and a 52-week high of $91.57. The stock has a market cap of $89.31 billion, a PE ratio of -407.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.96.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Shopify will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in Shopify by 4,344.4% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Shopify during the second quarter worth $33,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

