Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Raised to $80.00 at Evercore

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price increased by analysts at Evercore from $75.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Evercore’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.44% from the company’s current price.

SHOP has been the topic of several other reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Shopify from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.24.

Shopify Stock Performance

NYSE SHOP traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.30. The company had a trading volume of 10,931,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,422,090. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $89.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -407.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.96. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Shopify will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shopify

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in Shopify by 4,344.4% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

