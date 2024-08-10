Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Mincon Group (LON:MCON)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Mincon Group (LON:MCON – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Mincon Group Stock Performance

MCON remained flat at GBX 35 ($0.45) during trading on Tuesday. 20,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.00, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 3.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 43.51 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 47.94. Mincon Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 32 ($0.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 86.25 ($1.10). The company has a market cap of £74.36 million, a PE ratio of 1,246.67 and a beta of 0.22.

About Mincon Group

Mincon Group plc engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of rock drilling tools and associated products in Ireland, the Americas, Australasia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers drill rigs and mast attachments for excavators and skid steers; down the hole (DTH) hammers; DTH drill bits for various rock-drilling applications; rotary drill bits; and construction and geotechnical solutions, including foundation drilling, pipe pile-walls, fore poling, well drilling, and anchoring.

