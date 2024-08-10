Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Mincon Group (LON:MCON)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Mincon Group (LON:MCON – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.
Mincon Group Stock Performance
MCON remained flat at GBX 35 ($0.45) during trading on Tuesday. 20,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.00, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 3.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 43.51 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 47.94. Mincon Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 32 ($0.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 86.25 ($1.10). The company has a market cap of £74.36 million, a PE ratio of 1,246.67 and a beta of 0.22.
About Mincon Group
