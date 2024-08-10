Siacoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.00 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. Siacoin has a market cap of $269.25 million and $3.00 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,181.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $355.62 or 0.00581254 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00009868 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.84 or 0.00101069 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00031873 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.60 or 0.00247785 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00035823 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.50 or 0.00071093 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,769,755,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,740,361,723 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

