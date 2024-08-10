Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Siebert Financial Price Performance

SIEB traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.50. 21,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,659. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $59.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.29. Siebert Financial has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $2.54.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.46 million for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 10.97%.

About Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers self-directed trading, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, stock loan, equity compensation plans, wealth management, and financial advisory services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

