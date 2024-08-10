Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMNEY) Rating Increased to Strong Sell at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMNEY – Free Report) to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Siemens Energy to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Siemens Energy to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy.

Get Siemens Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Siemens Energy Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS SMNEY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.56. 8,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,140. Siemens Energy has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $30.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.96 and a 200 day moving average of $21.70.

(Get Free Report)

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates through Gas Services, Grid Technologies, Transformation of Industry, and Siemens Gamesa segments. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, and heat pumps, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and high voltage direct current transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, transformers, flexible alternating current transmission systems, high voltage substations, air and gas-insulated switchgears, digital grid solutions and components, and storage solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.