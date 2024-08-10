SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.13), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $72.74 million for the quarter. SilverCrest Metals had a net margin of 49.21% and a return on equity of 32.01%.

SilverCrest Metals Price Performance

Shares of SILV traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,908,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,491. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.69. SilverCrest Metals has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $10.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.20.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SILV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on SilverCrest Metals from $9.75 to $11.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

About SilverCrest Metals

(Get Free Report)

SilverCrest Metals Inc focuses on the acquisition, exploration, advancement and development of base mineral and precious metals properties primarily in Mexico. The company’s properties consist of Las Chispas property. SilverCrest Metals Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, BC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.