Similarweb’s (SMWB) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Similarweb Stock Performance

SMWB stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.80. 183,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,815. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.66. The stock has a market cap of $613.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.20 and a beta of 0.76. Similarweb has a fifty-two week low of $4.58 and a fifty-two week high of $9.76.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.77 million. Similarweb had a negative return on equity of 68.12% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. Research analysts anticipate that Similarweb will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Similarweb

Similarweb Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Similarweb by 10.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Similarweb by 20.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Similarweb by 4.5% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 102,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Similarweb by 4.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Similarweb by 122.5% in the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,376 shares during the last quarter. 57.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Similarweb Ltd. provides cloud-based digital intelligence solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers digital research intelligence solutions for its customers to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions for its customers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel, and optimize their own strategies.

