SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01, Zacks reports. SLR Investment had a net margin of 41.66% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $58.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS.

SLR Investment Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:SLRC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.22. The stock had a trading volume of 186,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,938. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.57. SLR Investment has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $16.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $830.33 million, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.13.

SLR Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on SLRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on SLR Investment from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of SLR Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Insider Transactions at SLR Investment

In other news, Director Andrea Colvin Roberts acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.98 per share, with a total value of $399,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SLR Investment news, Director Andrea Colvin Roberts bought 25,000 shares of SLR Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.98 per share, for a total transaction of $399,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Leonard M. Tannenbaum purchased 56,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $724,275.20. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 184,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,478.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 95,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,125. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

SLR Investment Company Profile

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

