SmarDex (SDEX) Price Down 17.3% This Week

SmarDex (SDEX) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. During the last seven days, SmarDex has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar. SmarDex has a market cap of $89.15 million and approximately $150,963.19 worth of SmarDex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmarDex token can now be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SmarDex Token Profile

SmarDex’s genesis date was March 13th, 2023. SmarDex’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,552,677,474 tokens. SmarDex’s official Twitter account is @smardex. SmarDex’s official website is smardex.io.

Buying and Selling SmarDex

According to CryptoCompare, “SmarDex (SDEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SmarDex has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,552,677,473.867619 in circulation. The last known price of SmarDex is 0.01038303 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 150 active market(s) with $373,755.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smardex.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmarDex directly using US dollars.

