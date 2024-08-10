Solid Power’s (SLDP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Solid Power in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get Solid Power alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Solid Power

Solid Power Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SLDP traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.34. 1,524,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,737,320. The company has a market capitalization of $237.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.77. Solid Power has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $2.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average is $1.71.

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.11 million. Solid Power had a negative net margin of 345.37% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling at Solid Power

In other news, CTO Joshua Buettner-Garrett sold 187,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $311,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 687,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,141,205.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 562,500 shares of company stock worth $937,500. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solid Power

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLDP. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Solid Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Solid Power by 644.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 34,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 29,482 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Solid Power by 459.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 164,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 134,875 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Solid Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Solid Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

About Solid Power

(Get Free Report)

Solid Power, Inc develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sells its sulfide-based solid electrolyte; and licenses its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.