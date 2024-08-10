Solventum (NYSE:SOLV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Solventum updated its FY24 guidance to $6.30-6.50 EPS.

Solventum Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE SOLV traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,411,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,416. Solventum has a 12 month low of $47.16 and a 12 month high of $96.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.12.

Get Solventum alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Argus started coverage on shares of Solventum in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Solventum from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Solventum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

Solventum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Solventum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solventum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.