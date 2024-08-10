Southland Equity Partners LLC Boosts Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,352,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth $521,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period.

XMHQ traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.59. The company had a trading volume of 230,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,175. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $75.29 and a 1 year high of $110.61. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.17.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

