Southland Equity Partners LLC Invests $207,000 in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Southland Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,670 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,074 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 11,461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 7,385 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,576. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.71. 76,394,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,828,367. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $18.84 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The company has a market capitalization of $83.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.28 and its 200 day moving average is $35.89.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. New Street Research cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $32.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on INTC

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.