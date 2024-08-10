S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total transaction of $3,687,567.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total transaction of $3,385,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,915,443.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total transaction of $3,687,567.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,862 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,727. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE SPGI traded up $1.32 on Friday, hitting $488.51. 611,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,101. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $340.49 and a 52-week high of $502.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $152.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $460.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $440.22.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.37. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.58 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on S&P Global from $532.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on S&P Global from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $526.73.

Check Out Our Latest Report on S&P Global

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.