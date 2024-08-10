Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.25), Briefing.com reports. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 68.11%. The business had revenue of $779.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Spectrum Brands’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Spectrum Brands updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Spectrum Brands Stock Performance

Shares of SPB traded down $2.64 on Friday, reaching $87.82. 672,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,256. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.05. Spectrum Brands has a 12 month low of $65.27 and a 12 month high of $96.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.04.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $88.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Spectrum Brands from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.88.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

