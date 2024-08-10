Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Upgraded to “Buy” at TD Cowen

TD Cowen upgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SPRO. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday.

Spero Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ SPRO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.28. 62,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,478. Spero Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $69.11 million, a PE ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average is $1.51.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. Spero Therapeutics had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $10.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Spero Therapeutics will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPRO. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 975,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 121,492 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 762,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 418,742 shares in the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 873,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 11,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,570,000. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, an intravenous-administered antibiotic against MDR Gram-negative pathogens comprising carbapenem-resistant enterobacterales (CRE), acinetobacter baumannii, and pseudomonas aeruginosa, as well as negative bacterial infections in the hospital setting; and SPR720, a novel oral antibiotic agent for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

