St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $531.11

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 531.11 ($6.79) and traded as high as GBX 694.50 ($8.88). St. James’s Place shares last traded at GBX 693 ($8.86), with a volume of 914,991 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STJ. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.58) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 744 ($9.51) to GBX 987 ($12.61) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.95) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 550 ($7.03) to GBX 700 ($8.95) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 784.25 ($10.02).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.81, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.07%. St. James’s Place’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -120,000.00%.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

