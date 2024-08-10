STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Price Target Cut to $41.00

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on STAA. Piper Sandler upped their price target on STAAR Surgical from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

STAA traded down $1.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,231,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,919. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.81 and a beta of 0.59. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $52.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.83.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $99.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.22 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STAA. Broadwood Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc. now owns 10,537,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $328,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,408 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $13,615,000. Yunqi Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 162.0% in the first quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd now owns 515,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,726,000 after purchasing an additional 318,600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 296.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 281,547 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,787,000 after purchasing an additional 210,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the first quarter worth $7,833,000. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

