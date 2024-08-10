Status Price Reaches $0.0222 on Exchanges (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One Status token can now be bought for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Status has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar. Status has a market cap of $86.69 million and $1.30 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00010993 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,883.77 or 0.96516985 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00008072 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007497 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00011883 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Status

Status (SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,904,494,792 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,904,494,792.1720276 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02184991 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 147 active market(s) with $1,907,975.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.