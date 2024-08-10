Stephens Reiterates Overweight Rating for Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $60.00 target price on the stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 33.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PZZA. Benchmark cut their price objective on Papa Johns International from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Papa Johns International from $77.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Papa Johns International from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Papa Johns International from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Papa Johns International from $65.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.82.

PZZA stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,476,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,342. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.87. Papa Johns International has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $83.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.16.

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Papa Johns International had a negative return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $507.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Papa Johns International will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ravi Thanawala acquired 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.41 per share, for a total transaction of $99,579.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 38,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,797.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in Papa Johns International by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in Papa Johns International by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Papa Johns International by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Papa Johns International by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Papa Johns International by 396.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John’s trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

