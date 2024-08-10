STERIS (NYSE:STE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on STE. StockNews.com cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.60.

Shares of STERIS stock traded down $3.70 on Thursday, reaching $235.98. 427,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,756. STERIS has a 1-year low of $195.47 and a 1-year high of $243.37. The company has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.77 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.99.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.16. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that STERIS will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total transaction of $267,312.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,660.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total transaction of $267,312.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,660.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.13, for a total value of $469,831.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,639,085.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,762 shares of company stock worth $1,798,477. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in STERIS during the first quarter worth $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in STERIS by 77.9% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in STERIS by 112.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

