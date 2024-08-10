StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a report on Friday, July 5th. They issued a market perform rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Performance

Shares of EBMT stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.04. The company had a trading volume of 25,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,942. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.24. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $17.65. The firm has a market cap of $104.54 million, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $30.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.50 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 7.06%. Sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.142 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp Montana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is currently 50.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Bancorp Montana

In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $129,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 156,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,386.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter Joseph Johnson sold 2,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $39,022.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,139 shares in the company, valued at $939,746.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $129,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 156,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,386.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,405 shares of company stock valued at $187,859 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp Montana

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 25,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. TNF LLC increased its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. TNF LLC now owns 37,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 3.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

