StockNews.com Lowers Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

NASDAQ GOOD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,030. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. Gladstone Commercial has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $15.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.73. The company has a market capitalization of $587.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.26, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.19.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $37.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.89 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -631.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 2,656.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 528,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 509,133 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the first quarter valued at $1,107,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 436.0% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 94,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 76,499 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,046,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,999,000 after acquiring an additional 53,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

