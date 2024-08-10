StockNews.com Lowers Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WYNN. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $111.00 to $96.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $116.73.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN traded down $2.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,417,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,753. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.82. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $71.63 and a 52 week high of $110.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.68 and its 200 day moving average is $94.76.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 50.07%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 13.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 2,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $230,877.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,842.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 435 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.