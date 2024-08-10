StockNews.com Upgrades Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) to “Hold”

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Friday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of GNL traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.06. 3,512,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,553,377. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Global Net Lease has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $11.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.52). Global Net Lease had a negative return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 37.46%. The company had revenue of $203.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Global Net Lease will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 200,000 shares of Global Net Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $1,432,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,201,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,924,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 159,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $1,169,150.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,546,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,962,224.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $1,432,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,201,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,924,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,043,070 shares of company stock valued at $7,497,437 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 163,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 98,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 360,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 170,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 58,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

