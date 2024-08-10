StockNews.com Upgrades Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) to “Hold”

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

SKY has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Skyline Champion from $76.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Shares of Skyline Champion stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.27. The company had a trading volume of 384,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,014. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.98 and a 200 day moving average of $76.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.57. Skyline Champion has a 52-week low of $52.12 and a 52-week high of $86.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $627.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.39 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Skyline Champion will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 10,042 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $704,145.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,314,011.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 10,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $704,145.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,011.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Mark Larson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $251,930.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,512,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,047,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,621,000 after buying an additional 62,748 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,310,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,356,000 after purchasing an additional 81,823 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 0.3% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,197,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 844,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,206,000 after purchasing an additional 35,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 743,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares during the period.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

