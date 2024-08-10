Stratis (STRAX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $50,268.60

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded 11% higher against the dollar. Stratis has a market cap of $21.46 million and approximately $50,268.60 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for $0.0487 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,610.88 or 0.04279515 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00035601 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00006879 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00010189 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00012188 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00008597 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

