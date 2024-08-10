Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Lifted to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SU. Raymond James raised shares of Suncor Energy to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.75.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Suncor Energy stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.67. 4,024,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,484,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.12. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of $29.45 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.02.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.51. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Suncor Energy’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 35.63%.

Institutional Trading of Suncor Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,048,048 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $878,131,000 after purchasing an additional 366,432 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 656,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,018,000 after purchasing an additional 36,069 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 8,467 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 45,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,523,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $58,045,000 after purchasing an additional 268,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

About Suncor Energy

(Get Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Featured Stories

