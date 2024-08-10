Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Lifted to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Free Report) (NYSE:SU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has C$59.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Suncor Energy from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Suncor Energy to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$61.96.

Shares of TSE:SU opened at C$54.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of C$40.07 and a 52-week high of C$56.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$52.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$50.49. The stock has a market cap of C$69.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.50.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.23 by C$0.18. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of C$12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.81 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 5.7081192 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.91%.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.66, for a total value of C$5,165,900.00. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

