SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SSY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.83. 478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,076. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.76. SunLink Health Systems has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Get SunLink Health Systems alerts:

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative net margin of 20.39% and a negative return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $7.46 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunLink Health Systems

SunLink Health Systems Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SunLink Health Systems stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SunLink Health Systems, Inc. ( NYSE:SSY Free Report ) by 53.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,449 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.24% of SunLink Health Systems worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SunLink Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunLink Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.