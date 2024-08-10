SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

NASDAQ STKL traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.95. 725,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.93. The company has a market cap of $710.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.85. SunOpta has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $7.59.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.95 million. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 24.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SunOpta will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SunOpta in the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SunOpta by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 222,404 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in SunOpta by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in SunOpta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $535,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in SunOpta by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 36,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

