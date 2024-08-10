Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $184.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.79 million. Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a negative return on equity of 20.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Sweetgreen updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Sweetgreen Trading Up 33.4 %

Shares of Sweetgreen stock traded up $8.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,864,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,687,511. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -37.65 and a beta of 2.30. Sweetgreen has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $36.72.

Get Sweetgreen alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Sweetgreen news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $4,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,050,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 6,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $210,707.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,074.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $4,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at $64,050,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 440,692 shares of company stock valued at $13,738,038 in the last ninety days. 21.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SG has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sweetgreen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SG

Sweetgreen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sweetgreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweetgreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.