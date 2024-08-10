Symmetry Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 33,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 12.0% in the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.96. 10,491,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,090,879. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.50. The firm has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $15.77.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.29 million. On average, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.26%.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

