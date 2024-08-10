Symmetry Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Team Hewins LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 973 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in IQVIA by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 11,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in IQVIA by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $237.47. 552,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,741. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $43.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $222.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.09. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $167.42 and a one year high of $261.73.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on IQVIA from $235.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on IQVIA from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.67.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

