Symmetry Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 86.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovintiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OVV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,845,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,058,486. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 2.63. Ovintiv Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.99 and a twelve month high of $55.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 18.28%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 16.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OVV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $204,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $204,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading

