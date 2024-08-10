Symmetry Partners LLC Has $415,000 Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,457,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 26,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after acquiring an additional 18,192 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Marriott International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 124,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 44,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,138,000 after purchasing an additional 20,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 598,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,934,000 after purchasing an additional 8,151 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR stock traded up $2.17 on Friday, hitting $217.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,214,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,678. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $236.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.22. The firm has a market cap of $62.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.60. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.75 and a twelve month high of $260.57.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $252.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Marriott International from $263.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.89.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

