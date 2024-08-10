Symmetry Partners LLC Increases Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,375 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 56,324 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 6.0% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,609 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 174.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in Best Buy by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 156,290 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $13,211,000 after buying an additional 50,707 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth $1,036,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.87.

Best Buy Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Best Buy stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.73. 1,679,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,129,442. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $93.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.73.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total transaction of $85,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 15,890,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,165,342.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total transaction of $85,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 15,890,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,165,342.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $290,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,714 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,276.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,383,370 shares of company stock worth $288,293,276 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

