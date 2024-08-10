Symmetry Partners LLC Invests $338,000 in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 36,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Mayport LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,277,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,119,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $270,000.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $56.99. 78,622 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

