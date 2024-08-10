Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

NASDAQ TCMD traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.31. 139,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,633. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.10 and a 200-day moving average of $13.87. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $19.80.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, CFO Elaine M. Birkemeyer sold 3,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $41,600.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,295 shares in the company, valued at $838,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $706,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 26.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 90,960 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 22.7% in the second quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 44,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 59.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 9,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 2.9% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 83,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

