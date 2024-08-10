Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Stock Down 1.6 %

TAIT stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.79. 9,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,555. Taitron Components has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $4.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.50.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Taitron Components had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 32.80%. The company had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter.

Taitron Components Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taitron Components

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. Taitron Components’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Taitron Components stock. Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 182,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 3.03% of Taitron Components at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 18.09% of the company’s stock.

About Taitron Components

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also offers value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM products for their turn-key projects.

