TD Cowen Raises Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target to $126.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $122.00 to $126.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ILMN. UBS Group raised their price target on Illumina from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Sunday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $151.57.

Get Illumina alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Illumina

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded down $3.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $123.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,860,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,721. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.98 and a 200-day moving average of $123.03. The firm has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $195.64.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Illumina will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Illumina

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Illumina by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 284 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Illumina

(Get Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.