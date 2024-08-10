TD Securities Cuts Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target to C$33.00

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Free Report) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TXG. Raymond James set a C$27.00 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$30.50 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$26.94.

Torex Gold Resources Stock Up 4.4 %

TXG traded up C$0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$21.60. The company had a trading volume of 257,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,567. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.33. Torex Gold Resources has a 52 week low of C$12.40 and a 52 week high of C$23.56.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$318.84 million during the quarter. Torex Gold Resources had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 12.37%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Torex Gold Resources will post 2.5906363 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

